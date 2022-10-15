If you decide that you no longer need your YouTube channel, deleting it is a fairly simple process. Here’s everything you need to know about deleting your channel in 2022.

YouTube is still one of the largest video platforms in the world, hosting a huge amount of various video content and a lot of authors who have gathered a large number of fans on the platform.

Many people prefer to create channels on a platform where they can upload content for their subscribers, however, you can understandably reach a point where you decide you no longer want it to work and work.

If you want to delete your YouTube channel, here’s how to do it.



How to delete your YouTube channel in 2022

If you want to permanently delete your channel, just follow these instructions:

Log in to YouTube Studio and click “Settings” on the left.

Go to “Channel”, then “Advanced Settings”.

Click “Delete YouTube Content” at the bottom and log in if necessary.

Select “I want to permanently delete my content” and check the boxes to confirm that you want to delete your channel.

Click “Delete my Content”.

According to the platform, deleting your channel may take some time. They also say: “After you delete a channel, the URL and the channel name will no longer be visible or searchable in YouTube Analytics. Channel-related data, such as viewing time, will still be part of the summary reports, but will not be linked to the remote channel.”

Is it possible to delete a channel on a mobile phone?

Unfortunately, you currently cannot delete a channel on your mobile device.