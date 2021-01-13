Many people started to opt for other messaging apps when WhatsApp announced, on Wednesday (6), the mandatory sharing of data with Facebook. Even after the platform explains itself, saying that the changes will only affect communication with companies, the stampede of users continues.

According to Android Police, Signal presented a great demand in the official Android and iOS app stores in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, leading the list of downloads in the last few days and also appearing high in Brazil.

Another app to replace WhatsApp that has been in high demand on the Play Store and App Store is Telegram, whose number of active users has reached 500 million, as recently announced.

For those who are unsure about the messenger that belongs to Facebook, deleting the WhatsApp account can be an alternative, starting to use services more focused on privacy.

How to delete your WhatsApp account

Before removing the WhatsApp account, you need to know that the action will erase all your message history in the app, the backup in Google Drive and the data shared with companies, in addition to removing it from groups in which you participate.

The procedure, which can take up to 90 days to complete, is irreversible. There is no way to recover access to the deleted account data, but the user will be able to create a new profile with the same phone number.

If you are really determined to delete your WhatsApp account, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp on your phone and tap on the three dots icon on the right;

2. Go to Settings> Account> Delete my account;

3. Enter your phone number, in full format, and tap “Delete my account”.

Now, just wait for the account to be deleted from the app.