How to delete TikTok videos

If you decide to clear your TikTok account of some old content or want to completely re-upload something, you first need to know how to delete videos. Here’s how to delete a video on TikTok in 2022.

TikTok’s popularity continues to grow exponentially, and more and more people are joining the app to take a look at one of the most viral content on the internet.

While some like to just watch other people’s videos on their “For You” page, many post their own videos either just for fun or because they want to start building a stable audience in the app.

TikTok has added a whole host of editing and sharing features that make creating and uploading content easier than ever, but naturally there may come a time when you need to delete a video for whatever reason – be it because you plan to re-upload it. or because you want it to disappear from your page forever.

How to delete a video in TikTok

Fortunately, deleting videos in TikTok is not a complicated process. Here’s all you need to do:

Launch TikTok.

Go to the “Profile” tab.

Click on the video you want to delete from your profile.

Click on the three dots in the lower right corner.

Scroll down and select the Delete button, then click Delete again when prompted to confirm.

If you don’t want to delete the video completely, but just want to limit the number of people who can view it, follow the steps described above until you click on the three dots and tap “Privacy Settings”. From there, you can change the video to “Just Me” so that others can’t view it.