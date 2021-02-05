How to delete Netflix watch history? Practical method

Netflix, the online TV series and movie platform that increased its subscriber base to 203 million by gaining 37 million new subscribers in 2020, when the whole world was shut down due to the pandemic, draws attention with its successful algorithm. Netflix offers you different content according to the movies and TV series you watch. At the same time, Netflix, which records the content you watched and left halfway in the past, allows you to continue where you left off if you want to watch it later. However, this feature of Netflix can sometimes annoy the user. ‘Would you like to watch it again, would you like to continue watching?” Users who do not want to encounter warnings such as “How to delete Netflix viewing history?” We have included the question in our article.

How to delete Netflix watch history step by step…

Step 1:

First, open the Netflix application and click on the three dots option on the right.

Step 2:

You will see the settings, open the account details here.

Step 3:

At this stage, it will direct you to Netflix’s website. Then select the profile you used below.

Step 4:

After selecting the profile you have used, there will be a tracking activity option below. Turn on the Tracking activity option.

Step 5:

Finally, we see the Netflix viewing history deletion screen. Here is a list of TV series and movies you’ve watched before. You can delete the watch history by clicking the circle icon next to the TV series or movie you want. In this way, you can remove the content you have selected in the previously watched list.

Step 6:

If you want to delete the entire watch history unlike just one piece of content, you can remove your watch history completely by clicking the hide all option below. If you follow all these steps completely, your tracking history will be removed from all devices your account is connected to within 24 hours.

Netflix is ​​trying to please its subscribers with its constantly updated features. There was a feature that would allow you to only hear the sound while turning off the last image and doing other operations on the phone. Instead of the “Video Off” button at the top of the image in full screen, go to the application settings and select “Always On” or “Headphones or External Speakers”, which appear in the “Audio Only” section. External Speaker) is enough to use the feature to activate one of the options.