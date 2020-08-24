How to delete a Telegram contact? How is it done?

Deleting a Telegram contact is possible without having to delete the phone number from the phone’s phonebook in the Android and iPhone (iOS) application. The feature is ideal for anyone who doesn’t want to see a person on the messenger’s friends list, but doesn’t want to block contact.

In the following tutorial, check out how to delete Telegram contact and delete the conversation with the person. The procedures were performed on a Moto G7 Play with Android 10 and an iPhone XR running iOS 13.

How to delete Telegram contact on iPhone (iOS)

Step 1. To delete Telegram contact on iPhone (iOS), access the application and open the conversation with the contact you want to delete. Then tap on the contact’s name at the top of the screen;

Step 2. Tap “Edit”. Finally, tap “Delete contact” and confirm;

Step 3. To delete the history, return to the Telegram home screen and slide the conversation to the side. Now, tap “Delete” and confirm that you want to delete the chat just for yourself or everyone.

How to delete Telegram contact on Android

Step 1. To delete Telegram contact on Android, access the app and open the conversation with the contact you want to delete. Then tap on the contact’s name at the top of the screen;

Step 2. Tap on the menu button, in the upper right corner of the screen, go to “Delete contact” and confirm;

Step 3. To clear the history, return to the Telegram home screen and keep the conversation pressed. Now, tap on the trash can icon and confirm. To delete the conversation for everyone, check the indicated option.

Ready! Take advantage of the tips and learn how to delete Telegram contact on Android phones and iPhone (iOS).



