How to Defeat Shagara Magala in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Shagaru Magala is the senior dragon in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which the hunters will encounter in the Citadel, the location of the expansion. This Senior Dragon is considered a Level 8 Threat that can cause Hunters a condition known as Rabies. This effect leads to a significant reduction in resistance and protection. In addition, hunters suffering from rabies will receive increased damage from monsters in Sunrise, while their natural HP regeneration will be nullified. Shagaru Magala is immune to water damage and is very resistant to the element of ice. However, its characteristics make it vulnerable to dragon, poison, and fire weapons. The parts that take the most damage from Hunter attacks are the wyvern’s head, front paws, and neck.

With these weaknesses of Shagaru Magala in mind, it is recommended that Hunters use weapons such as Empress Regalia, Rosenfader or Rosenzan to destroy him. For killing or capturing the Elder Dragon, players will receive the Bark of S. Magala, the Fragment of S. Magala, the Purifier of S. Magala, the Whip of S. Magala, the Hard Horn of S. Magala, the Shoulder of S. Magala and the Lightwing of S. Magala. Parts such as shard and bark can also be obtained from dropped materials chipped from the monster’s body during combat.

Link: How to Use Ruby Wirebugs in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Before starting the hunt for Shagaru-Magala, players are advised to equip equipment that offers decent defensive effects of skills in The sunrise of the sun, such as Window Evasion or Evasion at a distance. As an adult form of Gor Magala, Shagaru Magala behaves just like an enraged Gor Magala. However, being an older dragon, this monster is noticeably more aggressive and difficult to defeat. Thus, a general understanding of the set of movements and mechanics of this dragon can greatly help in the fight against this beast.

Victory over Shagaru Magala in the game Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Below is a short list of unique mechanics that hunters should know about when hunting Shagara Magala in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak:

Enhanced Eruption of Rage: Shagaru Magala can fire powerful projectiles that can infect their victims with Rabies, similar to Bloody Magala. Eruption of rabies: Shagaru Magala will explode with an explosive breath attack. In one version, the monster explodes on the ground, and the explosion reaches different directions. Another surprise attack option can be released whenever the Elder Dragon approaches its target. Body Strike: Unlike regular wyverns in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Shagaru Magala’s body strikes have a much longer range and can even tear the ground apart, dealing damage to Hunters. The monster sometimes uses its wings or performs consecutive body blows. Crazy Rain: Shagaru Magala roars from the sky, causing rays of harmful dark energy to fall from above.