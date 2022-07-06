How to Defeat Lunagaron in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Lunagaron is a fanged wyvern in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which hunters will encounter for the first time during the tasks of the Urgent Hunting Node, “Ice Wolf, Red Moon” and “Collecting Curio”. This fanged wyvern is considered a Level 7 threat with ice as an element, which makes it capable of causing Ice Damage to fighters, reducing the recovery rate of the Wirebug Gauge sensor. Thus, Lunagaron is resistant to ice and water damage in Monster Hunter Rise. However, its characteristics make it vulnerable to firearms and thunder weapons. The parts that take the most damage from Hunter attacks are the wyvern’s head, front and hind legs.

With Lunagaron’s weaknesses in mind, it is recommended that Hunters use weapons such as the Sinister Shadow Hammer+, Phoenix Fury+, Theostra Craterhooger, Magma Crasher or Rosenhammer to destroy him. For killing or capturing this Fanged Wyvern, players will receive Lunagaron Bark, Lunagaron Shard, Luna Vermillion Strong Claw, Ice-Born Strong Fang, Lunagaron Blue Core, Lunagaron Ice Gem and Lunagaron Braided Shell. The best way to get Frostborn Hardfang is to break Lunagaron’s head, and chopping off his tail is the best way to get the Shell of Lunagaron’s Lashes.

Before going on a lunagaron hunt, players are advised to equip equipment that protects against the elements of ice in the “Sunny Dawn” for protection. During combat, Lunagaron can switch between two forms: “wolf form” and “werewolf form”. The wolf form is active when the monster is on all fours, which makes it quite agile in battle. However, Lunagaron becomes bipedal in the shape of a werewolf and switches to a different set of attacks. Thus, a general understanding of the set of movements and mechanics of the Wyvern can greatly help in the fight against this beast.

Victory over Lunagaron in the game Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Here is a brief overview of the unique mechanics that hunters should know about when hunting Lunagaron in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak:

Lunagaron’s Wolf-shaped Abilities

Lunge: Lunagaron rushes to the Hunter, pouncing on him from afar. Sometimes he performs this jump attack several times.Body blow: Lunagaron jumps into the air and quickly crashes into the target.Icy Gust: Lunagaron spews a large icy blizzard in one direction.Icy Mist: Lunagaron releases a furious roar in Sunbreak, releasing icy mist around his body in AoE.

Lunagaron’s abilities in the shape of a werewolf

Combination of claw strikes: Lunagaron rushes at the Hunters, swinging his claws in an arc several times. Backflip: Lunagaron performs a backflip by hitting any nearby Hunter with his tail. Stone Throw: Lunagaron digs his claw into the ground, and then throws several stones in one direction. Lunagaron crosses his paws and jumps at the Hunter, chopping him when he hits.