How to defeat Jessie and James in Pokémon GO

We tell you how to find the team GO Rocket recruit couple in your balloon during this month of December and how to beat them in the event.

Pokémon GO ends 2020 with a series of fairly familiar events: cold weather, Christmas, and Team GO Rocket, the most recognizable villain team in the Pokémon universe. If they hadn’t given enough warfare to the game’s Trainers all this year, with the ‘A Shiny Distraction’ event we even have Jessie and James, the well-known couple from the anime and Pokémon Yellow, as companions for the Secrets event. from the jungle. Also, they have returned with their balloon for a limited time. We tell you how to find and defeat them.

How to find Jessie and James (Team GO Rocket) in Pokémon GO

From this December 14, 2020 and until further notice, Jessi and James are back in Pokémon GO with their characteristic balloon in the shape of Meowth, so now it is much easier to recognize them with the naked eye. The first thing we have to do is be very aware around us and tilt the game camera to have a broader view of the horizon.

Do you see any balloons? If not, keep walking, because we have a chance to find Meowth’s balloon at least four times a day; everything is governed by luck, but as a general rule it is like that. You must also be attentive to the shadow of the balloon, it is not going to pass right over you and you do not see it for a mistake.



