How to defeat Garanholm in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Garanholm is a fanged beast in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which hunters will encounter in locations, the Citadel and the Flooded Forest. This fanged beast has the 6th threat level, capable of causing Fire and Water damage with its physical attacks. Garanholm is immune to water and dragon damage. However, its characteristics make it vulnerable to Thunder attacks. The parts of the monster in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that take the most damage from the hunter’s weapon are the head and arms of the beast.

Keeping in mind Garanholm’s weaknesses, it is recommended that Hunters use weapons such as a Hammer with a large Prong+ Destroying Revolver or Super Nova+ to destroy him. For killing or capturing this flying wyvern, players will receive Garanholm bark, Garanholm shard, thick Golm juice, Garanholm hard fang, Golm’s tail and Garanholm fist. In addition, Garanholm has a small chance of dropping a Large Beast Gem, an extremely rare item used to create the Golm+ Blade, parts of the Volvidon armor set and the Sailor set. In addition, Affected Fang can be obtained from Garanholm during Anamolia quests.

Before starting the hunt for Garanholm, players are advised to equip equipment with protection from highly protective armor with secondary protection from fire and water damage. How Rajang in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Garanholm uses his fists and body weight to easily crush his opponents, making him a formidable opponent for the unprepared. Thus, a general idea of the set of movements and mechanics of this fanged beast can greatly help in the destruction of this monster.

Victory over Garanholm in the game Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Here is a brief overview of the unique mechanics that hunters should know about when hunting Garanholm in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak:

Palm strike: Garanholm raises his open hand and brings it down on the target, throwing it high into the air. Body Blow: Garanholm jumps, spreads his body, and then falls to the ground, dealing heavy damage to any unsuccessful Hunters. Boulder Throw: Garanholm digs his hands into the ground and pulls out a massive boulder, hurling it at the hunters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Grinding jerk: Garanholm plunges his chin into the ground and rushes to the target, moving back and forth several times. Damage-causing Blow: Garanholm performs a forward blow with both hands, dealing huge damage and inflicting water or fire damage to Hunters, depending on the fist they were hit with. a magma-filled arm to explode into the air before hitting the Hunter with another fist.