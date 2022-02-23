How To Defeat Deoxys Defense Form in Pokémon GO; Best Counters [2022]

Pokémon GO: The Mythical Pokémon from the Hoenn region temporarily returns to five-star raids. These are your best opponents. This February, Pokémon GO will cap off the Legendary Pokémon rotation with Defense Forme Deoxys in five-star raids. After the temporary arrival of Deoxys Normal Forme and Deoxys Attack Forme, it is time to welcome the defensive form of this unique Pokémon of the third generation, a mutation that will not say goodbye here, but in a few days will give the baton to Deoxys Speed ​​Form. Let’s know all the details of this very particular Pokémon and what are the best opponents to defeat it.

Deoxys Defense Form in Pokémon GO: date and details

Deoxys Defense Form will be available in Pokémon GO five-star raids from February 22 at 10:00 AM until February 25 at 10:00 AM, always local time. In addition, this Wednesday, February 23, we will have Raid Hour from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time).

This creature, a mutation of a space virus, can change its shape depending on the circumstances, which significantly alters its characteristics. In this case, Deoxys’s Defense Form (Psychic) ​​does not have the possibility of appearing in shiny form; It has base stats of 144 ATK, 330 DEF, and just 137 Speed.

We need Ghost-, Dark-, or Bug-type Pokémon to defeat it, since they are the perfect weaknesses against its Elemental type. In the raid, which we recommend going with at least 7 people (it has a lot of defense, it is really complicated with 5 or 6 people), we will find it with 36,170 points. You will quickly see how long it takes them to lower their health points. On an offensive level it is not very fearsome, it does not have very powerful attacks; although we must be careful with Lightning if we have Flying-type creatures. This is the team we recommend to defeat Defense Forme Deoxys in Pokémon GO raids.