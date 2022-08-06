How to defeat Arukenimon in Digimon Survive

As you progress through Digimon Survive, players will meet boss Arukenimon in Part 3 of this story. Players will discover that this formidable arachnid is on a mission to sacrifice as many digimons as possible to the mysterious master. Accordingly, the players will not be able to avoid this fight through negotiations. To prepare for battle, players must make a narrative choice that will affect the story, which will allow them to attract as many allies into the battle as possible.

Before fighting the big spider, players will meet an NPC with long white hair and a red dress right after Miu went missing in the dark story of Digimon Survive. The NPC will tell the players that the cable car is safe and take them directly to the top of the tower. Players should remember that this NPC is actually an Arukenimon enemy in disguise. During the scene, Kaito is also present, who advises the players that the woman is a monster and they should not listen to her. If the players ignore Kaito’s advice and agree with the disguised Arukenimon, they will be trapped on the cable car, which will significantly complicate the boss fight.

If the players follow Kaito instead of believing the masked Arukenimon, Kaito will notice the stuck cable car and move forward to help his friends inside. At this time, players can place their digimons in Digimon Survive on the edge of a cliff covered with cobwebs, which several enemy Dokugumons are waiting for. Before climbing the grass steps to fight Arukenimon, players must destroy the minor enemy Dokugumon. Destroying Dokugumon in the web, the player’s friends stuck in the cable car will be released and will be able to help in the boss battle against Arukenimona.

Digimon Survive: victory over Arukenimon

To start a fight with Arukenimon, players must take into account that the boss will deal significant damage with each attack, but he does not have much health. Accordingly, players will want to strike as quickly as possible, using as many fully evolved digimons in Digimon Survive as there are in their team. In addition, Arukenimon is weak to electrical attacks, but immune to psychic ones. Thus, players should give priority to any advanced betamons that are in their group to conduct electrical attacks and avoid using any digimons equipped with psychic attacks. Finally, in order to add Betamon to their group, players will need to correctly answer a number of hints from digimon in the first part of the story.

As soon as the players strike the last blow to deplete the health bar of Arukenimon, the boss will stay alive and escape from the area. Accordingly, players may encounter the spider boss again as they progress through the Digimon Survive world. Later in the story, players will meet Arukenimon near the factory or find a large spider wandering through the sewers. When the players meet the boss again, the arena will be different, but the tactic of first destroying minor enemies and then hitting the boss with electric attacks should work just as well.