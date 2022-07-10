How to Cure Rage in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Rabies is a disease in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak that affects both monsters and hunters, significantly reducing their defense. As a result, the entity on which the debuff is applied will receive more damage from incoming attacks. In addition, Rabies negates the natural regeneration of Hunters’ health, which means that their health will no longer recover on its own. The two main monsters that can cause Hunters to go Berserk are Gor Magala in “Sunny Dawn” and Shagaru Magala. Shagaru Magala is an Ancient Dragon that Gor Magala becomes when he matures and sheds.

Both of these winged beasts are incredibly strong and deadly in battle. As you would expect from an Ancient Dragon and its young form, Gor Magala and Shagaru Magala are formidable opponents in battle due to their speed and high damage. Consequently, when Rabies is added to the picture, fights with these two monsters can become exponentially more difficult, especially if Hunters do not understand how to deal with the disease of Rabies status.

Like Malseno’s Bloody decline in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Rabies cannot be cured by conventional means. As a rule, Hunters sip certain potions or chew nuts to eliminate the adverse effects of the disease in MHR: Sunbreak. On the other hand, there is no instant cure for Insanity, but it can be temporarily canceled.

Healing Madness in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Accordingly, in order to “cure” Rabies in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Hunters must deal damage to Gor Magala or Shagaru Magala until a certain threshold is reached, after which the disease will temporarily dissipate. During this period, the player will become immune to Rabies, and will also receive a critical damage buff. While this critical hit buff is active, it is extremely important that Hunters deal as much damage to the monster as possible before the “after madness effect” disappears.

In addition, Frenzy can affect Gore Magala after a while, causing the monster to grow horns on its head, causing its Enraged state. An enraged blood magala deals significantly more damage, and its abilities are much harder to dodge. However, players can “cure” Mount Magala of his Rabies by aiming at the horns on his head. Once the horns are broken, the beast will return to its original state. Thus, attempting to nullify Rabies after Gor Magala becomes Enraged can give the Hunter additional critical damage to quickly destroy the monster’s horns and return it to a weaker form.