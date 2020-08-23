Every time you see a keyboard in an electronics store, you will probably see the typical Windows key at the bottom. The push button is a classic that is never missing and it is all due to the popularity of the operating system on computers. But it may happen that you do not have the Windows key assigned, it is your turn to position it. If this is the case, we will tell you how to do it.

How to use a key like Windows

All keyboards arrive already configured so that you as an end user do not worry about any of their operation. At most you will have to get used to those special functions that the device has, but that is a matter of adapting to them and knowing how to use them. But if you are a Windows user and you get a device without one of the most important keys, it may be a problem. For that reason we tell you how to create your own Windows key if you don’t have it.

The first thing you have to do is download an application called PowerToys. This is free and with it you can remap the keys of your keyboard according to your needs. The interface is very similar to that of the Windows 10 configuration, which gives it a familiar and trustworthy touch. But let’s go to what we are interested in, which is to use it to configure the keys at will.

The first thing you have to do is install it as is logical. Once you download it from the previous link, follow the steps that it indicates to have it on your machine. After this you just have to start the application and click on the “Keyboard Manager” option in the sidebar. Here you have to select the Remap key option and then press the + button in the new window that appears. Then it is up to you which key or combination of keys you want to assign to ‘Win’, which is how the Windows key you want to recover is called.

Don’t worry if you use a Mac keyboard

Many may think that remapping the Windows key on a keyboard is something that has to be done even with competing keyboards. In this sense, we have good news since if you have a Mac keyboard you can use it as usual, with the difference that the “cmnd” key will be the new one for Windows. Use this trick if, for example, you buy a keyboard for your Windows tablet and you can’t find this key.



