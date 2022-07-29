How to Create SCAR-H Gear in Warzone Pacific Season 4

Editor’s Note: The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing has filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging that the company is involved in mistreatment, discrimination and revenge against its employees. Activision Blizzard has denied the allegations. Full information about the Activision Blizzard lawsuit (content warning: rape, suicide, abuse, harassment) is updated as new information becomes available.

Although the SCAR-H is not an affordable weapon that can be used in Call of Duty: Warzone, the iconic weapon from Modern Warfare 2 2009 can be created using the FN SCAR 17 and several devices discovered by FaZe Swagg. According to Charlie Intel, a Warzone professional has created SCAR-H gear, which can be seen on the Swagg channel on YouTube, where a member of the FaZe Clan demonstrates his viability in season 4. SCAR-H will return with the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, but until then, players will need to use Swagg gear to get a comparable idea of the weapon.

The FN SCAR 17 has never been one of the best assault rifles for use in a war zone, but the attachments that Swagg uses help make the gun look like the original SCAR-H. As equipment, Swagg has a throwing knife and deadly and tactical Steam gear. A throwing knife is a great tool for finishing off defeated opponents, and this item can be obtained immediately by walking on it. Steam helps players recover health in the shortest possible time and proves again and again that it is a valuable tactical equipment for use in the popular battle royale.

The perks used by Swagg in this video are Serpentine, Overkill and Amped. The coil reduces incoming damage from bullets, explosives and fire by 20%, which makes it very effective for “run and shoot” equipment. Overkill allows players to equip a second main weapon in their gear, such as SMG from Call of Duty: Warzone or Vanguard. Finally, Amped provides a faster preparation and stacking speed for all weapons in gear, making it easier to switch between pseudo-SCAR-H and other weapons.

How to Create a SCAR-H Swagga in Warzone Pacific Season 4

Monolithic Silencer: Adds noise reduction, range of destruction and hides fire from enemy radar due to aiming speed and aiming stability. FORGE TAC 20.0″ LB: Adds range, bullet speed and recoil control by aiming. aiming speed and movement speed. VLK 3.0x Optic: Adds 3.0x magnification for ranged combat. Commando Foregrip: Adds recoil stabilization and aiming stability due to movement speed. 30 Round Mags: Increases store size for FN SCAR 17

In addition, Swagg complements his SCAR-H equipment with the H4 Blixen SMG submachine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone. This submachine gun enhances equipment, covering short-range battles, and increases the speed of movement of the operative when he is equipped. The SCAR-H will be available for use when Modern Warfare II is released later this year, but at the moment this FN SCAR 17 gear is the closest to the original weapon design.