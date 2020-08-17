Creating a product catalog in WhatsApp Business is possible when using commercial profiles in the messenger for Android and iPhone (iOS).

The feature is useful for companies that offer various types of services or products, such as bakeries and restaurants, for example. With the catalog registered, in a few taps it is possible to send information about a product or service to customers. In addition to the photo, the user can insert the price and details such as description, link and reference code.

In the following tutorial, check out how to create a product catalog on WhatsApp Business. The procedure was performed on a Moto G7 Play with Android 10, but the tips also apply to users of the Apple system. Remember that the items follow the same sales policy as Facebook and Instagram: animals, drugs, weapons and illegal objects are prohibited.

How to create a product catalog in WhatsApp Business

Step 1. To create a product catalog on WhatsApp Business, open the app and tap on the menu button in the upper right corner. There, tap on “Business Tools”;

Step 2. Now, go to “Catalog” and press “Add item”;

Step 3. Insert photos in “Add images” and other product or service information and tap “Save”. To include description, link and reference code, press “More fields”;

Step 4. Returning to the catalog’s home screen, tap “+” and repeat the procedure to register other items. To send your catalog link, tap on the icon in the upper right corner of the screen and choose how you want to share;

Step 5. During a conversation, you can send items from your catalog by tapping on the attachment icon and opening the “Catalog” option. Select if you want to send the complete catalog or the desired items and tap on the send button;

Step 6. Other people can access your catalog by opening the conversation with your company and tapping on the name or number at the top of the screen. Then just press “See all”, right next to the catalog.

Ready! Take advantage of the tips and learn how to create a product catalog on WhatsApp Business to make sales over the Internet.



