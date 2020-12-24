How to create a guest Wi-Fi network

Your WiFi is your temple. The Wi-Fi network in your home is something that must be personal and non-transferable for greater security. We have already seen how you can analyze it for unexpected freebies, but there are also other less extreme cases, but potentially just as dangerous. And it is that if guests come home, it is impolite that we do not give them the WiFi password if they ask us for it, but what if someone has a hacked mobile without them knowing it? So to protect the network while looking good, OSI recommends the following:

Create a guest WiFi network

Allowing any device, even from a friend or relative, to connect to our network is not a recommended practice since even if that person is of our total confidence, their device may not. In the event that a device infected with malware connects to our network, it can infect other devices on the same network.

Many routers allow you to add Wi-Fi networks with different characteristics from the main network. This functionality is very interesting when creating a Wi-Fi network for guests. To establish it, it will be necessary to access the router’s administration panel and authenticate with the access codes.

Depending on the router model that we have, these characteristics will be found in different areas of the administration panel, so we recommend looking for the exact location in the instruction manual. As a general rule, they are usually found in the section regarding wireless or Wi-Fi connections and can have different names such as “Guest Wi-Fi”, “Guest access”, “Guest / Virtual Access Points”, etc.

Once we have found the option that allows us to create a new Wi-Fi network, we will have to specify a series of parameters:

SSID. This will be the name of the network, we will try to put a descriptive one of the type of network that it is so that our guests can easily recognize it, but without giving clues about who it belongs to.

Authentication and encryption. Preferably we will choose the WPA2-PSK authentication mode since it is the most robust that we can use.

Password. It should be a strong password, preferably consisting of lowercase and uppercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

In addition to these three parameters, there are other models of routers that allow extra configurations, which could be interesting depending on our needs. For example:

Timer We can define the time slot that the guest network will remain open or the time that it will be enabled, for example 3 hours.

Limit bandwidth. This feature is very interesting in order to keep our connection at an optimal speed. By limiting the bandwidth of the guest network, we will never suffer speed drops that could prevent the proper functioning of any service.

We have to bear in mind that enabling a Wi-Fi network for guests will not always be possible since some routers do not have this functionality, so we will have to carry out alternative techniques. For example, some routers allow us to use the 2.4GHz or 5GHz bands when creating our Wi-Fi network.

Each band has different characteristics, the 2.4GHz network offers higher compatibility with most devices and a greater signal range, while the 5Ghz network offers better signal quality at the cost of less coverage. If our router allows us to use both bands simultaneously and independently of one another, we can use one band to offer Wi-Fi to our guests and the other for the exclusive use of our devices.

Share WiFi using a QR code

Another option is to share Wi-Fi access using a QR code. You can share the data of your WiFi connection such as its name and password, and thus save so much that others know it as having to go looking at the bottom of the router to give guest by guest the data of a password of many figures .

With a simple QR code you share it instantly, and this step you have already created to avoid having to look at the password next time in case you ever need to log out and log in again, and also open the WiFi on your mobile and have to search the network. In this way, whenever you need to connect to your network, just scan the QR code with your smartphone’s camera.

To generate the QR we have to enter this website called Zxing, an online tool to create QR codes that serve different functions and content.

In the first box, called ‘Contents’, we must find the function for which we are going to create the QR, in this case WiFi. And by giving it you will see how the rest of the options change.

Now we must enter the data that they ask us, basically the SSID or name of the Network (the name that it has by default in alphanumeric format or if we have changed it), the password that usually comes at the bottom of the router, and the type by Red that we have. We can even check the last box of ‘Hidden?’ If we have the hidden network.

The next step is to choose a series of options in terms of the design of the QR code itself. We can choose the size of the bars or the encoding of the characters.

When we have everything in, just click Generate and we will create a QR code that will have all the access and connection data to our WiFi Network. By clicking on “Download” we can download it and have it accessible. And we can even print it and place it next to the router so that anyone who wants to connect to the network just has to bring their smartphone closer with an app with a QR scanner.



