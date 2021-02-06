How to create a group on WhatsApp Web step by step

WhatsApp Web groups are a great way to stay in touch with friends, family, and colleagues.

WhatsApp, with more than 2 billion users in more than 180 countries, has become one of the most popular messaging applications. The platform allows you to make calls, send and receive messages. It even allows you to form groups for important conversations.

WhatsApp and WhatsApp Web groups are a great way to stay in touch with friends, family, and colleagues. These groups can be formed by adding the contact of a desired person as a participant in the group.

In just a few simple steps, you can create a WhatsApp group, add contacts, and send a group message. Here at La Verdad Noticias we will share a step-by-step guide that you can create your own group on WhatsApp Web.

Steps you can follow to make a group on the WhatsApp web

Step 1: First, open WhatsApp web on your PC or laptop.

Note: If you are not logged in, please log in to your WhatsApp account using the QR code. To do that, follow these steps

Open WhatsApp on your smartphone

Tap the three-dot menu icon

Then select the WhatsApp web

Use your phone to scan the QR code displayed on your laptop or PC.

Step 2: On WhatsApp Web, tap on the three-dot Menu icon.

Note: Alternatively, click on the New Chat icon.

Step 3: Now from the given options, click on New Group.

Step 4: In the new screen, find or select contacts to add to the group. Then click on the green arrow.

Step 5: You need to enter a group topic. This will be the name of the group that all participants will see.

Please note that the topic limit is 25 characters.

You can even add emoji to your theme by clicking on the Emoji icon.

Other than that, you can even add a group icon. You can choose to take a photo, upload a photo, or search the web to add an image. Once added, the icon will appear next to the group in your chat list.

Step 6: Once done, click on the green check mark.

That is all! Now, send and exchange chat messages, photos and videos with a group of people in real time. You can even use the group call feature to create a conference call with group members.

Previously, users had no control over the groups they were being added to, but last year the app changed and now a user can change their group’s privacy settings on WhatsApp and decide who can add them to a new group.