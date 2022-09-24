Snapchat group chats are the perfect way to chat with multiple people at the same time. Here’s how to create a group chat on Snapchat in 2022.

For many people, Snapchat is one of the main ways to communicate with their friends; providing an easy way to send messages, photos and videos to people, among many other features.

You may find that there are several people in the app that you regularly keep in touch with, and while the same message can be sent to several different people at the same time, another option is to create a group chat where you can chat with several different people at the same time.

Creating group chats in Snapchat is very simple.

How to create a group chat in Snapchat

Creating your own group is very simple, all you need to know is who you want to add to the group. Then just do the following.

1- Open Snapchat.

2- Swipe to the chat screen on the left.

3- In the lower right corner, click the blue new message button.

4- Click “New Group”.

5- Name your group at the top of the page.

6- Enter the usernames of your friends to add them.

7- Click “Chat with a group”.

From there, you’ll be able to conveniently chat with your friends in one chat, making it easier to communicate in the app than ever.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out our other guides here:

