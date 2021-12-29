Adobe Creative: A logo is of great importance for brands and events as it provides identity and authenticity for organizations. Through it, many people recognize the image of a company, being also a marketing strategy for the sale of products.

Thus, the costs for creating a logo can become very high, directly impacting the budgets of small entrepreneurs. Therefore, we have prepared a tutorial on how to create a free logo using Adobe Creative Cloud Express services. Check it out below!

1. Create an account on the platform

To use any of the Adobe services it is necessary to create an account on the platform. The procedure can be done in the traditional way, informing personal data (name, date of birth and email) or using your Facebook, Google or Apple account.

Once the account has been created, you will be redirected to the homepage, where you will have the first contact with the platform’s creative studio.

2. Choose a logo template

By clicking on the search bar, which is present at the top of the page, a menu of options will automatically appear for you. Click on “Logos” to view several ready-made templates. If you wish, it is possible to separate them by themes, such as Business, Music and Restaurants.

Choose the filter that most closely matches your brand and browse through all the templates until you find one that you find interesting. Once located, click on it and then select “Create using this template”.

3. Edit the chosen template

You will be redirected to a new page where you will have access to editing and image creation tools. Although the chosen logo is already ready, this is just an example, requiring you to make changes, for example, adding your company name, changing the color to one closer to your brand or even adding new elements for it make more sense.

If you want to change the text of the image, click on “Text”, located in the left corner of the screen, and choose one of the fonts to be used. Automatically, a text field will appear on the image to be edited for you to make the desired changes.

This is a great time to be daring and test different possibilities for your logo. Create multiple models to compare and see which option is most suitable for your company or which caught your attention. It’s possible at this point to ask friends and colleagues for their opinion to see if they don’t have any idea what’s going to make the logo even better.

If you prefer, you can also switch models by clicking your browser’s back button or selecting the Adobe Creative Cloud Express image in the left corner of the screen.