How to create a competitive Pokemon Team

Prepare to create a competitive team. Choosing the right Pokemon for the team. Create a core. Study the meta-game and archetypes.

The Video Game Championship (VGC) is a playground for competitive online matches between Pokemon players. Building a team is crucial in a competitive game, and knowing the basics can be crucial to the outcome of battles.

Get ready to build a competitive team

VGC is open to all Pokemon players who can follow the current format for each series. VGC formats refer to the rules and regulations of the annual tournaments. The formats change every year, so it would be nice for the team to study the current series when conducting a brainstorming session. The format includes the following aspects:

Current Console and Game Used in Team and Battle Rules Pokemon Tournaments Available for Play

Each series has its own selection of available and prohibited Pokemon. Prepare to build a competitive Pokemon team by planning and focusing on typing, team synergy, and even items to ensure a comprehensive and successful team. In addition, players can watch content creators or previous episodes to understand how different Pokemon teams can produce different results.

Choosing the right Pokemon for the team

There is no “perfect team”, however, players can create a competitive Pokemon team that matches their playing style and goals. Each player starts with six Pokemon and fights four of those six.

The choice of a team in Pokemon battles can directly depend on the values, or players can experiment with team combinations to discover any preferences. In any case, players can take several steps to give the team an advantage.

Create a core

A Core is a group of Pokemon that work well together, usually two to three. The creation of a core can begin with a certain Pokemon or movement. Otherwise, use the slap method and start with any Pokemon that seems right to you at the moment. The rest of the core should be Pokemon that reinforce the team with an offensive or defensive type. One of the common main examples is Fire/Grass/Water, but players can use a variety of combos.

Explore the meta-game and archetypes

Learning the metagame of a series or the most commonly used Pokemon can be extremely useful when building a team. Often the metagame consists of more popular and stronger core heroes.

Archetypes are customized teams built around these cores that take into account the strengths and weaknesses of the team. A good familiarity with the metagame can inspire players when choosing a competitive Pokemon team or give them an idea of what a tournament competition might look like.

Use Pokemon support and auxiliary techniques

Competitive Pokemon teams should include offensive forces as well as defensive and supporting Pokemon. Auxiliary moves usually serve a purpose other than dealing damage, and can be the deciding factor between victory or defeat. Speed control, redirection, screen, recovery and status movement are considered auxiliary actions. Here are some typical:

Protect Freeze Trick Room Fake Out Haze Reflect

Various service moves are successful in each case, but taking them into account when building a team ensures that the team has strong support Pokemon that use them well.

Recognize the weaknesses of the team

Even if the team has a strong core, there are bound to be some weaknesses. However, using a metagame can prepare players for possible matches. They can build their team and plan around any popular Pokemon that might cause problems.

In addition, knowing what the team may lack, players can add unique Pokemon to their team, which makes the game much more creative.

Explore the options of a competitive team

Building a competitive Pokemon team is fun but challenging, especially for beginners. Fortunately, VGC offers rented teams for public use to help players find a foothold in a competitive game and experiment with different Pokemon.

So even though there are a lot of moving parts, players have the opportunity to explore and rely on themselves as a competitor. In addition, a sense of confidence in the choice of team building relieves some tension, and players can enjoy the sport.