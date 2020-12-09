How To Cool Your Laptop If It Is Too Hot?

Although laptops come to the fore with their power and portability that almost capture desktop computers today, heating is still a problem that cannot be completely eliminated. When this is the case, we, the users, are looking for solutions to prevent overheating. If you say the laptop is getting too hot, you can take a look at some effective methods we have listed for you.

Notebook computers are becoming more powerful and portable than ever before with advancing technology. However, although new cooling systems are integrated simultaneously with these, we cannot leave the heating problem behind.

This overheating problem begins to damage the performance of the computer after a while, because the extra power transferred to the fans is eventually stolen from the energy of the processor and graphics card. In this content, if you say the laptop is getting too hot, we give you some methods that you can apply.

Solution methods for those who say the laptop is getting too hot:

Method # 1: Try to use your laptop on a stable and elevated surface.

Method # 2: Clean the cooler fans regularly.

Method # 3: Replace thermal paste.

Method # 4: Check out laptop cooler pad models.

Method # 1: Try to use your laptop on a stable and elevated surface:

One of the most preferred reasons for laptop computers is the ability to carry a device where you can handle all your work. Of course, this also applies to our homes. Many of us carry our laptops in our lap wherever we go at home. This can actually prevent the fans from working properly. Using a laptop, especially on the bed and similar unstable surfaces, can cause the computer’s air inlets to close and hot air to become trapped inside the laptop.

In order to prevent this, it is important to use our laptops on fixed surfaces, especially when performing operations that tire the system. Even though it may seem like a primitive method, you can put a few books under your laptop or choose specially designed legs for better air circulation. In this way, the laptop, whose air inlets are not obstructed, will show a better cooling performance.

Method # 2: Clean the cooler fans regularly:

Step # 1: First remove your computer battery. (If accessible from outside)

Step # 2: Unscrew the screws on the back of your computer. (Don’t forget to take out the battery)

Step # 3: Carefully unplug the fan’s power cable.

Step # 4: Carefully unscrew the screws holding the fan and cooling system.

Step # 5: You can clean the fan with a toothbrush, alcohol cotton swab, and similar tools, and dust the system with a mild alcohol swab.

If you say the laptop is getting too hot, one of the best things you can do to prevent this is regular cleaning. You will be surprised to see how much dust and dirt the fans collect even in a few months. For this reason, it will be beneficial to clean the fan once in 1-2 months. This process can be daunting and complex at first.

But what you have to do is actually remove a set of screws. After opening the back of the computer once, the screws holding the cooler copper pipes on the processor and the external graphics card, if any, are numbered in almost every computer. You can easily unscrew the screws according to this number order. The last important point you should pay attention to is not to combine and operate the system before the alcohol on the system parts has dried.

Method # 3: Refresh the thermal paste:

Step # 1: First remove your computer battery. (If accessible from outside)

Step # 2: Unscrew the screws on the back of your computer. (Don’t forget to take out the battery)

Step # 3: Carefully unplug the fan’s power cable.

Step # 4: Carefully unscrew the screws holding the fan and cooling system.

Step # 5: Using an alcohol swab, carefully remove any residual thermal paste from the processor and the external graphics card.

Step # 6: Apply the thermal paste in the middle of the processor and graphics card.

Step # 7: Place the cooling system before dispensing the paste, carefully screw it in starting at the diagonal edges.

When you turn on the computer for fan cleaning, you are already doing all the necessary preliminary processes to renew the thermal paste. That’s why replacing the thermal paste, which is the most important component in laptop cooling, is one of the most robust methods to solve the heating problem. Although technology improves, laptop processors and graphics cards can get very hot. Therefore, the applied thermal paste dries by losing its conductivity from high temperature. Regularly renewing the thermal paste will help you avoid overheating to a great extent.

The most important point to consider when applying thermal paste is to use the paste in your decision. Because applying the paste too much will make it difficult for the cold air to reach the chips, and less application will cause the heated processor to heat the copper pipes. Therefore, it will be sufficient to apply a paste of almost the size of a chickpea grain like using toothpaste.

Check out the laptop cooler pad models:

If you cannot perform the fan cleaning and thermal paste replacement regularly, you can choose laptop cooler pads to extend the life of your cleaning. But before you buy a cooler pad, it will be useful to pay attention to your computer’s cooling system and air grilles. If your computer takes air in the middle, it will be useful to choose coolers with the fan in the center.

If your air grills are in the middle and you prefer a cooler that blows air from both sides, this will cause the hot air that normally comes out from the sides not to be released effectively and consequently your computer will become more hot. You can also choose air suckers mounted on hot air outlets. This cooling method allows the hot air from the computer to be expelled faster and the fresh cold air to enter the system faster.

Bonus: You can take a look at the laptop stand models:

We mentioned how important airflow is for laptops, and use on a bed, knee or sofa can block this airflow. If you say “I cannot disturb my comfort, but I want to prevent heating to a certain extent”, you can prefer laptop stands.

Specially designed for laptops, these stands have gaps to allow air flow. Therefore, while using your computer wherever you want, you can also provide the air flow the computer needs.

If you say the laptop is getting too hot, we have come to the end of our content where we list some methods you can apply and some products that you can use. Unfortunately, using products such as laptop cooler or laptop stand alone will not solve the heating problem. But after you perform the necessary maintenance, it will greatly help you maintain this maintenance. As a result, the biggest enemy of the heating problem; can be evaluated as regular cleaning, maintenance and proper air circulation.



