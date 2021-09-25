How to convert YouTube to MP3?

It is now very easy to convert MP3 to a song you listen to on YouTube. We share all the steps of this process with you.

Converting a song you want on YouTube and similar platforms to MP3 is a method that many people use frequently. We all come to YouTube to listen to music, follow news or technological developments, and more.

The site, which has been loaded with countless content since its inception, has more content than we can discover. Music videos take the lead in the most clicked list. We share how you can download these music videos we listen to on YouTube to our computer or mobile devices by converting them to MP3.

Methods to download music from YouTube

Today, although many people use digital music platforms such as Spotify, Fizy, Apple Music and YouTube Music to listen to music, the number of people who listen to music in MP3 format on their phones or on their phones is also quite high.

If we want to save a song on YouTube to our device or download it for later listening without using our internet, we can get a Premium account membership. However, it is worth remembering that the content we download here will be deleted when we terminate the paid membership.



Convert YouTube videos to MP3 without the app

Go to one of the sites below

YTMP3 YT1s VidMate Addoncrop YouTube to MP3 Converter Browser Extension TubeMate App for Android MP3download MP3Skull ontiva YouTubetoMP3music 4K YouTube to MP3 Application for Desktop

Copy the YouTube link of the music you want to download.

Paste the copied link into the search section on the site and click the search button.

If asked for the file format, select MP3 and click the download button and choose where you want to download it.

Convert YouTube videos to MP3 with the app

In our previous topic, we showed you how to download music videos on YouTube as MP3 without downloading applications from the internet. There are applications that you can use for this job. Moreover, some of these applications allow you to watch and download videos in high resolution as well as MP3. Let’s take a look at these applications together.

Youtube Downloader for Android

NewPipe ByClick Downloader TubeMate KeepVid snaptube Dentex YouTube Downloader InsTube Free Video & Music Donwload DVDFab YouTube to MP3

In this article, we shared with you how you can download YouTube videos in MP3 format for free. Do you prefer to download MP3s with similar methods or are you a member of one of the digital music platforms? Do not forget to share your views with us in the comments.