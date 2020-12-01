How to continue exercising after recovering from COVID-19

According to research conducted throughout 2020, cardiovascular complications have been observed in a significant number of patients who develop covid-19, caused by the coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2). The picture worries because the sequelae can be quite dangerous.

Because of this, the Brazilian Society of Exercise and Sports Medicine (SBMEE) joined the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC) in order to elaborate the first guideline regarding the safe return to physical exercises after recovery.

Coronavirus effects on the heart

Although in the beginning of the pandemic it was believed that cardiac complications were exclusive to the most severe cases, it is now known that even patients with mild or asymptomatic symptoms can suffer the effects of Sars-CoV-2 on the heart muscle.

Upon entering the body, the virus can lodge in the heart and destroy cells. In addition, the infection itself leads the immune system to defend itself by attacking infected cells. Unfortunately, depending on the severity and reaction of the body, healthy tissues of the organ can be destroyed as well, which compromises its functioning.

“These processes can lead to myocarditis, with the appearance of areas with scars and fibrosis that are related to arrhythmias”, explains doctor Marcelo Leitão, one of the authors of the recently released document.

In this sense, since arrhythmias occur when the electrical impulses of the heart do not work properly, it is possible to understand why the sports context requires care. After all, these are situations that require the body to make efforts, increasing the need for oxygen and nutrients. Therefore, if cardiac functioning is not good enough, heart attacks and even sudden death can occur.

Recommendations for resuming exercises

Therefore, the recommendation presented in the guideline is that people who have recovered from covid-19 undergo a medical evaluation before resuming physical activities. In this way, a professional can analyze the condition depending on the level of the infection and request some additional tests.

According to the document, the test indicated for everyone who had the disease is an electrocardiogram. In the most serious cases and for professional athletes, it is necessary to check more details by means of blood test, exercise test, holter and magnetic resonance.



