How to consume legendary loot as shadow in Fortnite?

We tell you how to complete the challenge “consume legendary loot as shadow”, from Fortnite: Nightmare Before the Tempest / Fortnitemares 2020.

One of the challenges of Fortnitemares 2020, the Halloween event of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, asks us to consume legendary loot while we are shadow. This challenge is as follows: “consume legendary loot as shadow.” In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you how to complete this Fortnite challenge: Nightmare Before the Tempest – Midas’s Revenge.

Fortnitemares 2020: how to consume legendary loot as shadow

To complete this challenge, we must consume any object of legendary rarity (orange color) while we are shadow, regardless of the Fortnitemares mode we are playing. This is a cooperative challenge, so if a Duo or Squad partner consumes a legendary item as a shadow, they will complete this challenge for us, and vice versa.

First things first: as you already know by now, to become a shadow we simply must die in any Fortnitemares mode (Solo, Duos or Squads).

Once we are shadow, we can roam the map and as soon as we see an orange object (legendary rarity), we must consume it to complete the challenge. However, this is a task that depends a lot on chance, so we propose another method below.



