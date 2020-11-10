How to connect the Xbox Series X | S controller to a PC

The new controller for Xbox Series X | S consoles can be used on more devices, as was the case with the Xbox One. We explain how to use it on PC.

This November 10, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, the brand new Microsoft consoles, arrive in stores worldwide; each one aimed at a specific type of audience so that, in one way or another, there are more possibilities for all budgets. Regardless of the chosen model, they all come with an Xbox Wireless Controller, which we can connect not only to an Xbox Series X | S, but also to an Xbox One, a Windows computer or a compatible Android device (to play Xbox Game Pass in streaming , for example).

How to connect an Xbox Wireless Controller to a Windows computer via USB

To connect your Xbox Series X | S controller to a PC just follow these simple steps.

Make sure your computer is a Windows PC.

Connect the controller to a Windows PC with a USB-C cable, the Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows, or via Bluetooth.

USB option: connect the USB-C cable to the top of the controller and the other end to the computer.

How to connect an Xbox Wireless Controller to a Windows computer wirelessly

Turn on the controller by pressing the Xbox button, which will begin to flash.

Press and hold the Pair button on the Xbox Wireless Adapter. A light will blink for a few seconds.

Press and hold the Pair button on the top of the controller. Now the Xbox button on the controller will blink faster, which means you are looking for the Xbox Wireless Adapter.

Once connected, the Xbox button will always be on.



