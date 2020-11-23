How to connect DualSense on PC wired or via bluetooth

DualSense is the new PS5 controller and, just like the previous version, DualShock 4, you can also use it to play on the PC. The connection can be made with your own USB cable or via Bluetooth.

However, it is worth remembering that some games still do not have support for the control due to its recent release, which may need to download a specific drive in the future. You may also need to reset your joystick if it has already been paired with the PlayStation 5. To do this, use a small wire or pin in the small round hole on the back of the controller.

Connecting DualSense using a USB cable

To connect the joystick to the PC the process is quite simple. You can use the control’s own charging cable to make this connection to a USB port on your computer.

Windows will automatically recognize your control. But it is recommended that you do a calibration procedure to adjust the accessory.

To do this, access the Steam program. Then go to the Settings option and then to the Control option. Finally, access the General Settings (as shown in the figure below).

You will be sent to the joystick configuration screen and it will appear as a Wireless Controller. It is recommended that you calibrate the device, that is, do the mapping of buttons following the directions shown on the screen. After that, your controller will be ready to be used in platform games.

In our tests, games like Watch Dogs Legion and Assassins Creed Valhalla did not work with the joystick, which can be a momentary problem of lack of compatibility. So don’t be surprised if a game outside of Steam doesn’t recognize the controller.

Connecting DualSense via Bluetooth connection

To connect the control to the PC via bluetooth it is necessary to know if your machine has this connection. Otherwise, you will need to use a Bluetooth network adapter on your computer.

In Windows, go to Bluetooth and Other Device Settings. Then, go to the Add Bluetooth option and click on the button with the + symbol.

While the system is looking for new connections, take your DualSense and hold down the center button (with the PlayStation symbol) and the Create button (on the left of the touchpad) until the lights begin to flash. The Wirelles Controller option will appear, select it and that’s it, your joystick is already connected to the PC.

Then, it is recommended that you do the same calibration procedure as for DualSense on Steam.



