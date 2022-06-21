How to connect AirPods to a laptop or PC with Windows 11

Windows 11 users who have Apple AirPods can easily connect them via Bluetooth. Although users won’t be able to take advantage of all the features of AirPods, there are some features they can activate manually. In addition, Windows 11 has started to support Apple’s Wideband Speech feature, which allows AirPods users to enjoy high-quality voice calls. Unfortunately, Windows 11 users cannot access most of the built-in AirPods controls, such as iPhone or macOS users. However, connecting AirPods to Windows 11 is relatively simple and worth it.

Windows 11 introduced so many new features. Including the ability to launch Android applications on a Windows PC. In addition, Windows 11 has new widgets, sounds, and additional options for controlling the size and layout of open windows. Both regular and experienced users have taken advantage of the latest update, which is free for Windows 10 users, but computers have strict requirements for downloading it.

Related: Xiaomi Makes a Windows Tablet with a Powerful Chip

Connecting AirPods to Windows 11 is almost the same as connecting any other Bluetooth device. First, users need to open the “Notification Center” by clicking the Wi-Fi icon in the lower right corner or using the keyboard shortcut “Win +A”. At this point, users need to right-click the Bluetooth Icon icon and click “Go to Settings” to open the full Bluetooth settings. In addition, users can go to the Bluetooth and Devices section in the Settings app.

Connect AirPods to Windows 11

After switching to the Bluetooth settings, users should click the “Add Device” button. At this point, a pop-up window will appear asking about the type of device he wants to connect. Users should choose the first option, labeled “Bluetooth”, because this option includes mice, keyboards and, most importantly, audio devices. After selecting this option, Windows 11 will search for the nearest Bluetooth device.

To connect your laptop to the AirPods, the user needs to open the lid and then press and hold the button on the case. At this point, the AirPods indicator will turn white and start flashing, which means that Apple AirPods can now be detected. Now the user will need to go back to the PC and click on the AirPods as soon as they appear. After this process is completed, both devices will be connected. It is worth noting that both AirPods must be in the case during the pairing process. Moreover, if the sound does not go through the AirPods after they are connected to Windows 11, users need to open the Notification Center, click the icon next to the volume bar and select AirPods.

Although the user cannot access the AirPods Control Center available on Apple devices, they can still activate the ANC (Active Noise Reduction) feature if it is available for their AirPods. Doing this is as simple as pressing and holding the AirPods stem to turn ANC on and off. On the other hand, Windows 11 supports Apple’s broadband speech feature by default, which provides users with high-quality voice calls, so users don’t have to activate it manually.