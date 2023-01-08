One of the values that my parents instilled in me at a young age was pride in their possessions. “You won’t have good things until you learn how to take care of them,” my mother told me. The post is stuck at a point where I’m almost obsessed with keeping things in perfect shape to extend their lifespan as long as possible.

It’s about my keyboard. I have been using Das Keyboard 4 Pro exclusively since 2014 without any incident. In addition to the build quality, I attribute its durability to regular cleaning. Once every few months or so, I’ll do a routine cleaning, consisting of me passing a flat edge of a business card or a stationery pipe brush between rows of keys to collect any stray hairs before turning the board upside down and chipping away. the hell out of it to lure out any free trash.

A few jets of compressed air spray can also help, and I’ve even heard of people using an industrial vacuum cleaner to suck out stuck particles.

The whole process takes less than five minutes and is certainly worth the time and effort, but sometimes you will want to go further and perform a thorough deep cleaning. You’ll need a few more tools and a little more time to do this, but again, it’s a worthwhile investment.

The key cap puller is of paramount importance for proper cleaning of the keyboard. I bought a kit that came with a tool and two cleaning brushes for $6.99 on Amazon. It’s also a good idea to have some general-purpose cleaning agent on hand (isopropyl alcohol is also suitable), as well as a microfiber cleaning cloth.

When your computer is turned off and the keyboard is turned off, it’s time to get to work. Use the key puller to pull the keys out of the board. It’s tedious since you have to go one by one, but it’s easy to do. Simply insert the ends of the wire hooks over and under each key, and then lift. As long as you use soft power and don’t try to speed up the process, the risk of damage is low. Rinse and repeat until all standard-sized keys are removed.

Large keys, such as space bar and return, often use a different mount, including a stabilizer. They can be extracted, but since all the other keys surrounding them have already been removed, I decided to leave them in place and just clean up around them.

Under the keys I found a disgusting mixture of hair, food crumbs and other rubbish. I can only imagine how much worse it would be if I didn’t carry out regular preventive cleaning.

I’ve used the brushes included with the key puller kit to remove most of the clutter, but really any brush should do its job. An autoclave or an unused makeup brush would be a great alternative.

How much time you spend on this step depends only on you. Those who want to look like new may want to pull out a few tweezers to remove every hair and embedded fiber, but I was more than happy with the 95 percent improvement. Also, you’ll still have to take care of the individual keys.

This is where the universal cleaner comes to the rescue. I reached for the key puller brushes again to get into the nooks and crannies on the underside of each key, and then thoroughly wiped the outer surfaces with microfiber soaked in cleaning agent before drying. Having an assistant or two will speed up this process significantly, as I easily spent a couple of hours just on this step.

Now that everything is spotlessly clean, it remains only to return each key to its place, thoroughly clean the keyboard and admire your work.