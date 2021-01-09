How to circumvent the main digital security threats of 2021

We are starting a new year, and with it new digital threats are emerging and chasing users around the world. Experts predict further covid-19 vaccination scams, abuse of vulnerable home office, corporate VPN and vendor infrastructures, and ransomware attacks.

Users should also be on the lookout for deepfake disinformation campaigns and other malicious AI-generated actions that will gain more traction. Specifically for Android, adware attacks, fleeceware scams and use of stalkerware are expected.

Given these predictions, how to circumvent such threats?

Covid-19 related scams

We must be aware of scams, specifically those related to vaccination. If offers of immunizations appear circulating on the internet, it is important to be aware that a particular sale may probably be too good to be true, since vaccines should only be distributed by official sources for a long time. In order not to fall for fraud, people should only rely on doctors and local health officials to obtain information against covid-19.

Home Office Security

Even under normal circumstances, the home office brings organizations unique security challenges. Employees may be handling sensitive information and are likely to access the corporate network from different locations using different devices. An attack on a corporate network can be disastrous for businesses, so companies must protect it with a comprehensive security solution.

Online scams that emerged during the covid-19 crisis will continue to exist

For this reason, companies and their employees must remain extremely vigilant, in order to protect themselves against security threats, avoiding falling into phishing scams by regularly checking for possible malware on computers using an advanced corporate antivirus program.

Ransomware

When it comes to ransomware attacks, prevention is the best policy, and the best way to do that is to avoid infection. When protecting against ransomware attacks, you don’t have to worry about the consequences of a “data hijacking”.

Whoever practices smart habits when surfing the internet and uses a reliable ransomware prevention tool is a much harder target for cyber attacks, but if the device is infected it is important to have an updated backup of the most relevant documents, in order for the ransomware threat be harmless. If the device allows you to define an automatic backup schedule, this must be done as well.

Deepfakes

Deepfakes are fake videos or audio recordings that look and sound real. Although it is a new and complex trend, there are several techniques for detecting it. One way is to carefully analyze facial expressions and gestures and notice how they are unique to each individual. This is called smooth biometrics, which means it is not an exact science.

Predictability increases for celebrities filmed frequently, of which there is a large collection of images and videos that can be used to compare these visual “tics”. For example, trying to say a few words without closing your mouth to see if they can be pronounced or if it is a fake edition made by artificial intelligence.