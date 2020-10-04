How to choose your name in the Chinese language?

Chinese writing is full of different symbols, discover how to put together your name in Chinese with just a few simple steps, read on to find out what are the characters that define you.

China is one of the largest and most populated countries in the world, so the name is essential, if you come to study or if you are traveling you will have to prepare a name for your acquaintances to call you that way.

This Asian territory is known for its traditions and customs so deeply rooted in its inhabitants, one of them dictates that a person’s name must begin with the family’s last name.

The Chinese language is made up of symbols, mostly governed by characters that belong to different syllables. There are many ways to form your name in Chinese, the first is to find some characters in the language that suit the sound of your real name.

Another way is to create your name from scratch, that is, that you yourself go building your last name and your own names. Names in Chinese are made up of the surname plus the first name, which is usually one or two characters long.

HOW TO MAKE YOUR NAME IN CHINESE?

SURNAMES:

Chinese surnames are a very precious family element for culture, some of the most famous are:

Zhao.

Wu.

Zhou.

Zhang.

Sun.

Guo.

I have.

Gao.

Lin.

Zhang.

Wang.

Li.

Liu.

Chen.

Ma.

Hu.

Huang.

Yang

Choose the Chinese surname that you like the most and don’t forget it.

NAMES:

Chinese names can be any word and it is better if it is a value, a talent or deep, but be careful because perhaps the character of your last name next to your name has a totally different meaning. The most common Chinese names are:

Ming.

Shui.

Yan Yan.

Fu.

Jian.

Shou.

Zhie.

Fangfang

Lili.

Shishi.

Qiuqiu.

Jia.

Yuan.

And a.

Hui.

Jin.

Yu.

Zhu.

Qiong.

Mei.

Ling.

Xia.

Choose the name that you like the most. Once you have your Chinese surname, mix it with the name or names you chose and join them to have the final result, for example: Chen Mei Ling, Ma Lili Yu or Hu Fangfang.

Gender:

The Chinese give great importance to male names and are concerned about giving their children names with a lot of character, which reflect power or energy, as they will be responsible for bearing the family surname.

While female names must indicate beauty, sensitivity and are words more focused on nature and that their pronunciation is tender, soft and does not have such a rough or strong phonetics.

WHAT WOULD YOUR NAME BE IN CHINESE?

If you want to know what your name would be like in another region of the world, we invite you to enjoy … How to choose your name in Korean.



