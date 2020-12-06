Firefox is one of the Internet applications most loved by users. Its speed and security are two of the characteristics that have made it grow at the time to position itself above the already old Internet Explorer. In fact, it was together with Google the first to use small pieces of code with which to add more functions to the application. But if you use many of these it is possible that you fill the entire upper part and that is why we tell you how to choose the extensions that appear in Firefox.

This is how Firefox extensions are collected

Extensions are very useful tools that help you perform different extra tasks with your browser. Currently the vast majority of browsers have a store where you can choose all the extra apps you need, but there is a drawback: if you install many they accumulate at the top of the browser. This ends up being a problem and there are two options available.

The first is to uninstall those that you no longer use, a very wise decision so that the browser does not slow down. The second has to do with the trick that we are going to teach you now, which is to choose the extensions that appear in Firefox. In this way, you will have all the ones you need at hand, but only the essential ones will appear in your computer’s browser (since this only works in this version).

You will see, if you right click in the upper part of the browser, in the space in which there are no elements, such as between the navigation buttons and the address box. Then a drop-down menu will appear which you will have to click on customize. Now a new tab will open and in it all the functions that you can put in the browser.

Quick access buttons and free spaces are the functions that occupy it, but there are also the icons of the extensions. All you have to do is drag them inside this tab if you want to delete and vice versa if you want to place it in a hole in this part of the browser. There is another method which is to right click on the extension buttons and select the delete option from the taskbar. This way you will get the previous effect but much faster.



