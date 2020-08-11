How to choose the cover of your Reels on Instagram?

Is social networks so crazy that you have already made a Reels on Instagram? You can choose a part of the video as the cover.

Reels is the new Instagram feature that allows you to create and watch short videos with different effects, such as filters, music, text.

The social network took out one of the new alternatives to TikTok, the interesting thing about Reels is that it is fully synchronized with Instagram, which allows us to create a video directly from the app, view it on Instagram and share it in Stories or direct messages.

One way to make the video more attractive is by placing a cover, in this way, the user will see the main image before viewing the video, however remember that if you are not interested in the content of Instagram Reels it is possible to deactivate this option.

How to choose the cover?

First, you will need to create a video with Reels. The function is integrated into the app itself, so to create a Reel (that’s what this type of video is called) we have to go to the Instagram Stories option. Now, scroll until you see the option ‘Reels’ and record your video.

When you have finished recording it, add the music, the filters and different effects, finally, click on the right arrow.

It will take you to the preview, where you can also add text or even download the Reel without having to publish it. To put the cover, click on the right arrow again.

Now, in the Share section, click on the video thumbnail, here you can choose the cover. You can slide throughout the video to select the frame you like the most or upload an image from the reel. When you’ve already selected the cover, tap Done.

You just have to choose a caption and share your Reel on Instagram, although you can also save it in the Drafts section if you want to publish it later.

A trick for your Reels covers

A tip: to make your cover look more professional, create a kind of miniature through a Storie.

In this way you can add text, icons, GIFs or other filters in the purest Instagram style, then save the story in your gallery (you can do it without it being published on your profile) and when choosing the cover, click on the ‘Add from reel’ option. The image will automatically appear as the cover.

If Instagram does not allow you to upload a Storie saved in your gallery as a cover, what you can do is add a few seconds of that cover to the beginning or end of the video. In this way, you can select the image to appear as the main one.



