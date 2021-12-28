How To Choose The Best Air Fryer For A Healthier Life?

Air Fryer: Most people are interested in buying an oil-free electric fryer for health reasons. Today, it is no longer a secret that frying in vegetable oil is harmful to our health. And in this pace of life in which we live, increasingly fast-paced, fried foods end up invading our diet, as they are easy to be prepared and also often appetizing.

However, when using electric fryers, we began to realize that they can also be very practical. For starters, not having to use oil daily means saving, however minimal. Not to mention the reduction of dirt, as frying with oil makes grease build up on kitchen walls and utensils.

If you’re already convinced that an air fryer will have a big positive impact on your daily life, but you still don’t have experience with these products, you might be wondering “how to buy an oil-free fryer”? Well, below we are going to cover some features that you need to consider in order to choose the best air fryer according to your needs.

Capacity

The capacity of electric fryers is measured in liters. It defines the amount of food you can prepare at once. So if you plan to cook for a lot of people on a regular basis, it’s certainly not worth buying a compact model.

Power

Potency is the air fryer’s ability to prepare food faster. It’s worth considering buying a more powerful model if you’re going to cook for a lot of people on a regular basis. More potency means preparing more food in less time.

Safety

Operating an electric fryer is usually much safer than frying something using oil and a skillet. Not to mention that more advanced models have extra features aimed at security.