The Apple Watch is the smartwatch that every Apple fan wears on their wrist. It is an elegant device with powerful software, in addition to providing an extra customizable design with the different straps. There are many useful functions that the device proposes, including receiving notifications from the applications that you have installed on your smartphone from the Californian firm. However, today we tell you the opposite: how to choose the applications that send notifications to the Apple Watch.

How to choose notifications on your Apple Watch

Apple is one of the pioneering firms in the field of smartwatches. At the beginning, this segment seemed very residual, but it has been a matter of time before users got used to its presence and gradually putting it on the wrists of each client. The functions they provide are many, some even measure the amount of oxygen in your blood or send an electrocardiogram to the family doctor without having to request the test and with the same validity.

This last feature belongs to the device of the bitten apple which, like many other rival devices, sends you all the updates that appear on your smartphone. However, not all apps are equally important, so today we are going to show you how to choose the apps that send you notifications from your Apple Watch.

The first thing you have to know is that when you have pending alerts you have to slide your finger from the top of the screen down. This way you will have access to all the system notifications. Now you can move them to the left in order to decide what to do with them, since if you click on the X button.

This is a way to eliminate them directly from the smartwatch, but there is an effective way to avoid receiving all the apps for which you are not interested in knowing updates. Games or some social network are clear examples and they all have the same route.

First, go to your iPhone and select the Watch app Here you will have access to Notifications Once inside you will see all the installed applications Click the button to choose the apps that can send updates

This will be much better than activating the device’s do not disturb mode, which completely silences the accessory. Now that you know how to customize the notifications you receive on your Apple Watch, you just have to apply it. That or uninstalling apps that you no longer need within the terminal and that are a real martyrdom in terms of notices.



