How to choose a notebook for studies and work

The year 2021 started positively for several sectors of the industry, and the resumption of activities has left many people excited. In the area of ​​education, we face the challenge of going back to school and the new ways of using technology in school learning.

In the last few months, students and teachers have had to adapt to classes at home, with this the computer and technology have gained prominence that they did not have before. A quality PC has become an essential item. And, even with the vaccination forecasts, it will be necessary to readapt to new modalities of study, with the tendency to go back to school in hybrid mode. So, have you ever stopped to think about which computer to choose, reconciling the diverse demands of day to day?

Your work wherever you want

When thinking about a computer for study, work and play, the first decision we need to make is choosing the shape of this machine.

Desktops are great for those who already have an office setup set up at home, because in addition to offering more comfort to the user, it is still possible to customize parts according to the demand for use. Portable computers are the most suitable for those looking for a machine to work and study in the hybrid mode. Because of their mobility, they can be easily transported from home to work, school, college, or even from one room to another inside the house, taking with them all the important documents from students and collaborators.

The XPS 13, for example, Dell’s premium launch for the notebook market, has features that favor mobility. One of them is the long battery life, which can reach up to 18 hours in the model with Full HD screen or 12 hours for the UHD model, being away from the sockets and using productivity applications, such as Word and Excel. This is an impressive brand for the category.

In addition, it is important that the notebook to work and study is also light. After all, nobody wants to be carrying something heavy. The Dell XPS 13 has just over 1 kilo (approximately 1.2 kilo in the model without touchscreen, and 1.27 kilo in the model with), in addition to very compact measures, which is ideal to be carried in your backpack or bag without disturbing .

Characteristics of a good notebook for studying and working

For work, studies and fun, you need a notebook that is fast and performs well for these functions, which can be demanding. Work tools and some games may require a greater capacity to run computer components, so the ideal is to choose a model that has a robust processor and RAM.

The combination of Windows 10 with SSD storage ensures the performance required for high productivity and longer battery life. Microsoft’s operating system already equips most computers in the world, and solid-state storage (SSD) is far superior to conventional hard drives in terms of speed. Furthermore, the XPS 13 has configurations that have 16 G of memory and 10th generation Intel Core processors, as having a powerful processor makes all the difference in the machine’s execution capacity.

However, this is not all to ensure good performance in studies and work. For those who need to perform simultaneous tasks and do not give up productivity, Dell has several monitors and accessories that, combined with the notebook, increase the user’s performance, ensuring a complete study environment.

Differentials of a notebook to study and work

Thinking specifically about a machine aimed at the profile of a student who is returning to classes in a semi-face-to-face manner or at the home office worker, it is necessary that the notebook for studies and work present significant differentials and one of them is the Webcam. The increase in the number of video calls and streams has made computers’ cameras increasingly important. The Dell XPS 13 can once again serve as an example.

With its small size (only 2.25 mm), the XPS 13’s new webcam is even better than in previous versions. Featuring 4 elements, the new lens uses more than an ordinary webcam to produce clear videos on all areas of the screen while temporal noise reduction uses advanced anti-noise technology, greatly improving video quality, especially in conditions with little lighting. The lens is assembled by precise machines to ensure that all points of the image are in focus.

