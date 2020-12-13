How to check your PC’s RAM type! Details

You may never have cared beyond what it means to have more or less RAM on your computer. As we have told you at times, it is the volatile memory of the terminal and the modules that help speed up the flow of information on your computer. However, not all memories are the same even though they have the same capacity. And this is very important if you want to build your PC tomorrow or want to add more memory because we are going to tell you how to know what type of RAM you have in your machine.

Why is it necessary to know the type of RAM?

RAM memories are an important part of the computer, but you have to know that not all parts are the same. And this is important because their differences are present even on the physical side. You have to know that you have to adapt the RAM to that required by the motherboard because the appearance of each one is different.

You see, each RAM is built in a different way and this shows in the notches that are in its sockets. The difference from DDR3 to DDR4, two very common standards now, is the most backward or forward position beyond capabilities and energy efficiency.

How to check your PC’s RAM type

We are going to what interests us, which is to know the process of checking the RAM memory of your PC. As we’ve explained to you before, there is a palpable physical difference. Regardless of whether your machine is gaming or not, they all have the same construction, respecting the standards of each one. Therefore, the first check can be done by eye, that is, disconnect the computer from the power and wait a few seconds. Then you just have to take one of the memories and compare them with the notches that you have detailed just before.

The other method is much simpler if possible and consists of nothing less than checking the parameters that the PC sends you. For this you have to activate the Windows 10 task manager. This function is far from what it was then, beyond a tool to see which process was spending more or less resources on your computer. Here you will have to navigate to the performance option and you will be able to see how much RAM you have and what type. If this is not the case, you can always depend on an external app to reveal the data to you.

By the way, in Mac there is also an option and it is to click on the apple icon and then on the option that says About this Mac. A window will appear with all the information, including the type of RAM.



