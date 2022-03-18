How To Check If Your ASUS Router Is Infected By The Cyclops Blink Botnet

ASUS: Botnets are networks of infected devices that cybercriminals use to launch attacks, such as mass mailing spam, denial of service or DDoS attacks, credential theft, etc. Once a device is infected, it will become part of the botnet network whose goal is to continue expanding.

ASUS routers turned into botnets

Do you have an ASUS router at home? Well, this interests you: Researchers from the cybersecurity company TrendMicro have published a report warning of the vulnerabilities that ASUS brand routers have and that they would be the target of the “Cyclops Blink” botnet, which apparently intends to build an infrastructure to new attacks on high-value targets.

According to the affected models, there would be more than 3,500 routers likely to be vulnerable to this threat in Spain. If you have an Asus router, go to this link to find out if your model is among those affected, which we also list below:

GT-AC5300 firmware below 3.0.0.4.386.xxxx

GT-AC2900 firmware below 3.0.0.4.386.xxxx

RT-AC5300 firmware below 3.0.0.4.386.xxxx

RT-AC88U firmware below 3.0.0.4.386.xxxx

RT-AC3100 firmware below 3.0.0.4.386.xxxx

RT-AC86U firmware below 3.0.0.4.386.xxxx

RT-AC68U, AC68R, AC68W, AC68P firmware below 3.0.0.4.386.xxxx

RT-AC66U_B1 firmware below 3.0.0.4.386.xxxx

RT-AC3200 firmware below 3.0.0.4.386.xxxx

RT-AC2900 firmware below 3.0.0.4.386.xxxx

RT-AC1900P, RT-AC1900P firmware below 3.0.0.4.386.xxxx

RT-AC87U (EOL)

RT-AC66U (EOL)

RT-AC56U (EOL)