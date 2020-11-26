How to check if a news item is fake on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp maintains partnerships with independent entities and organizations that work daily to verify facts and review news. In Brazil, the company has a connection with Agência Lupa, Aos Fatos, AFP Checamos (Agence France-Presse) and Estadão Verifica, which have validated certification in the International Fact Check Network (IFCN).

These organizations have become channels within WhatsApp and can be reached with just a few taps. See how.

International Fact Check Network

The International Fact-Checking Network was launched in 2015 and has since monitored trends, formats and policy development on fact checking in more than 70 countries. You can contact her through the link or by calling +1 (727) 291 2606 via WhatsApp.

Agency Lupa

Also founded in 2015, Agência Lupa combats false news and misinformation through fact checking and media education. In 2020, the entity opened a channel on WhatsApp to receive suggestions for rumors in audio, video and text. The contact link can be accessed by clicking here or via WhatsApp at +55 (21) 99193-3751.

The Facts

In the WhatsApp channel of Aos Fatos, the user can check information with the aid of an automated artificial intelligence for greater security and without intermediaries. You can contact her through the link or by calling +55 (21) 99956-5882.

Estadão Checks

Estadão Verifica’s WhatsApp channel uses the codes of principle established by the IFCN to conduct fact checking, promising impartiality and security in the judgment. It is possible to send photos, videos and audios for analysis. Contact is made through the link or by the number +55 (11) 97683-7490.

AFP We checked

Agence France-Presse was created in 1835 in France and has become one of the most prominent companies in the business. She is also present in the fight against disinformation on WhatsApp and can be contacted at +55 (21) 98217-2344 or by accessing her link.

Check

Comprova is a collaboration between Brazil’s 28 main media outlets to combat misinformation and the spread of fake news. You can contact her by clicking on this link or by WhatsApp at +55 (11) 97795-0022.

Fact or Fake

Fato ou Fake is Grupo Globo’s fact checking service launched in November in the form of a WhatsApp channel. He can be contacted by the link or by the number +55 (21) 99474-1741.



