How to check a video card on a Windows PC: check the drivers and much more

Do you want to know how to check a video card in Windows? We will provide you with everything you need to know about what is inside your PC.

Checking your PC’s specs is a good thing, as it will determine which games you can run. One of the most important parts of any PC build is your graphics card. The graphics card or GPU is one of the main factors determining whether you can run the game or not.

Feel free to know how to test your graphics card, because between brands and number systems it can be quite confusing. Fortunately, all you have to do is follow these simple instructions to check exactly which GPU is installed on your system. This method will work on any Windows PC, so don’t worry about which OS version you have installed.

How to check the video card

Device Manager

Type “Device Manager” in the search bar and open the app.

Click the “Video Adapters” drop-down menu.

In this menu you will see your video adapter or video card.

It’s very easy to check which video card you have. This is usually an AMD, Nvidia or Intel graphics card. If you are using a laptop, you may see something like “Intel Embedded Graphics”. This simply means that your system does not use a dedicated GPU and is most likely not up to the task of running modern high-resolution games. If you need to pick up a new GPU, be sure to check out the best graphics cards.

Task Manager

Open the Task Manager using CTRL +Shift + ESC.

Go to the “Performance” tab.

Click “GPU 0”

The make and model of your graphics card will be shown on the right side of the screen.

Task Manager is the easiest way to check your graphics card in Windows. However, you won’t get much other information other than the model of your GPU.

How to check the graphics card driver

If you are having problems with the graphics card driver, you may need to update it. But don’t worry, we’ll walk you through the process of checking the relevance of the graphics card drivers.

Type “Device Manager” in the search bar and open it.

Click the “Video Adapters” drop-down menu.

Right-click on your GPU and select Properties.

Go to the “Driver” tab

On the “Driver” tab in the properties of your video card, you can view the version of your driver, as well as its release date. If your graphics driver is a few months or years out of date, you’ll probably want to update it to ensure the best compatibility in games.

How to update the graphics card driver

If using the above method you find that your graphics card driver needs to be updated, all you have to do is open the Device Manager again and select “Update Driver”. In most cases, Windows will automatically find it for you. If you have an Nvidia or AMD GPU, find the latest driver versions on their websites.