How to change your name in Fall Guys?

The famous party game, the funniest game of the summer, allows you to change your name on PC and even put on some colors and special effects.

One of the most common questions asked by Fall Guys players on Steam has to do with their name and how to change it. An option only available on PC, at least free, because on PS4 you have to pay to change the PSN username (ID). In the component version, the Mediatonic and Devolver Digital game even allows us to choose in which color we want our nick to appear and if we want any special effect, such as bold or italic. However, and before showing you how to do it, it should be noted that the option is temporarily disabled. Some users used it to break the interface and make things offensive, so the game developers have disabled it while they are working on a patch that prevents taking advantage of it in that way. It is expected to be available again in the next few days.

Fall Guys, how do you change your name?

Once it is available again, and if it continues to work as before, to change your name is as easy as going to our profile page on Steam. In it we give “modify profile” and once there, just change our “profile name” in the “general” category. What we write will be what comes out once within the game. As simple as that. And if we want to apply any of the effects that we mentioned above, just enter the following codes just before our name (you can even combine several):

Underline: <u>

Italic: <i>

Bold: <b>

Red: <# F00>

Orange: <# F90>

Yellow: <# FF0>

Blue: <# 00F>

Cyan: <# 0FF>

Green: <# 0F0>

Pink: <# F0F>

Light pink: <# A57>

Purple: <# A0F>

Dark purple: <# 90F>



