How to change your Google account password

Google: Having an email account is the most basic thing to get around the Internet. Every service needs an ID and now smartphones need it too. This is so since these devices exist, be it iOS or Android. But today we have to talk about a serious matter, as much as changing the password of your Google account. We tell you how to get it and what it means.

Why do you have to change your Google password

Changing the password for an Internet service is very common. Sometimes you do not remember and you have to resort to the recovery system to obtain a password that you must later change. This is the most common reason, but you may have to make a change for security reasons. Whatever the reason, you are in the right place to learn how to change your Google password.

We start with the method from the browser:

Enter Google from your browser

Access your account in the upper right

In the left column enter personal information

At the bottom enter Passwords

Enter your password to verify your identity

Enter the new password

As you can see, the procedure is very simple and the best of all is that you can not only make these changes from your computer. From your smartphone it is done as follows:

Enter the Google app

Select your account in the upper right

Click on manage accounts

Enter Personal Information

Go to the passwords section

Enter your password to verify your identity

Enter the new password

They are very similar versions, so it is at your disposal to choose the one you like the most of the two in this case.