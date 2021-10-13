How To Change Windows 11 Taskbar With A Simple Hack

Windows 11: Last week, Microsoft finally released Windows 11 and, as it just came out on the market, users have already encountered some problems or lack of solutions. While the company works to resolve everything, fans do it even faster: a new taskbar has been made available in the operating system and anyone can download and install it.

User Valentin-Gabriel Radu is responsible for creating a taskbar that may have a better experience than Microsoft delivers — at least for some people. Basically, Radu created a more similar bar with the Windows 10 version and, after installation, users can still move the bar to any side of the screen.

Windows 11 is a new operating system, but some say there aren’t that many differences between the newness and Windows 10. That’s why Radu’s taskbar started to become famous globally via Github.

If you like the idea and already want to transition from the taskbar, it’s important not to forget to create a restore point on your machine before doing anything. That way, if you don’t like the changes, just go back to the restore point and you won’t have any problems.