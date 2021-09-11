How to change Valorant password?

If you forgot your Valorant account password, you can get your account back with these simple password change steps.

Valorant, one of the most popular FPS games of recent times, is increasing the number of users. The rapidly spreading popularity of the game is intimidating other FPS games. If you have forgotten your Valorant account password, you can change your password by following the steps in our guide.

Valorant password change

Valorant accounts are also Riot accounts. Riot Games, the producer of the game, has created an integrated account system with other games. So the next steps are to reset your Riot account password. If you use the account you use while logging into Valorant while playing League of Legends, it means that the two accounts are integrated.

Click the link here

Type your Riot username in the box on the page that opens. This username may differ from what appears in-game.

If an account is found under the username you entered, a recovery email will be sent to the account’s email address.

Check your e-mail box, the link in the Valorant password change e-mail will give you the right to create a new password.

After your Valorant account password has been changed, you may need to log in again on computers that you logged into with your account. If you want to get back an account you created before, this method will still work for you. Access to your e-mail address is what you need to reset your account password.

Many social media apps also allow changing passwords via email. Things are a little different for CS:GO, the game against which Valorant is most compared. Because CS:GO works with Steam, it requires you to bypass Steam’s strict protections like two-step verification. In the coming years, we may see a two-step verification system for Valorant.

Valorant “makes business grow”

The producer of the game, Riot Games, said that a new game called Project M was being developed. It was also said in the ongoing statements that this project is Valorant Mobile. If it is as expected, Valorant Mobile will appear soon.

After following the Valorant password change steps, you can log in to your account and play the game.