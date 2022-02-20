How to Change Username on Popular Digital Music Platform Spotify?

You can change your display name, if not your username, by customizing your profile on Spotify, one of the most preferred digital music platforms in our country and in the world. Let’s see step by step details of how to change the Spotify username and display name.

Spotify, the digital music platform that started broadcasting for the first time in 2006, today has millions of active users and subscribers in the world and in our country. According to many, this platform has radically changed the music listening habits of users. So much so that now even the newest tracks are released on Spotify. When it becomes so important, users pay attention to their Spotify profiles, display names and pictures.

Perhaps one of the most curious issues of platform users is the Spotify username change process. Unfortunately, you cannot change your username because it looks like an ID number, but you don’t need to change it either. You can change your display name so that everyone can see you under that name. Let’s see step by step details on how to change the username and display name in Spotify.

How to change username, display name in Spotify?

Method #1: Change Spotify username, display name in mobile app

Method #2: Change Spotify username, display name in desktop app

Method #1: Change Spotify username, display name in mobile app:

Step #1: Open the Spotify mobile app.

Step #2: Open the Home Page.

Step #3: Open the Settings page with the gear button in the upper right corner.

Step #4: Tap View Profile that appears with your name.

Step #5: Tap on Edit Profile.

Step #6: Tap on your display name.

Step #7: Enter a new name.

Step #8: Tap Save in the upper right corner.

Step #9: Confirm the action.

Just follow the steps above to change your Spotify user name, even if it’s not your display name, via the Spotify mobile app. Your display name, also referred to as a display name; appears on your profile, in the app, and in public playlists. You don’t need your username or display name to log in.

Method #2: Change Spotify username, display name in desktop app:

Step #1: Open the Spotify desktop app.

Step #2: Click the arrow button next to your name.

Step #3: Click Profile from the drop-down menu.

Step #4: Click on your display name.

Step #5: Enter a new name in the appropriate place on the Profile Information card that opens.

Step #6: Click the Save button.

Step #7: Confirm the action.

To change your Spotify user name, but not your display name, through the Spotify desktop application, simply follow the steps above. Your display name, also referred to as a display name; appears on your profile, in the app, and in public playlists. You don’t need your username or display name to log in.

What is the difference between Spotify username, display name and screen name?

First of all, let’s say that the name and screen name in Spotify have the same meaning, but not what we know. We learned that our username is extremely important on other social media platforms and that our display name is something that can be easily changed. However, unlike Spotify, it almost ignores the username.

If you have paid attention to your Spotify username, you will see that it consists of complex letters and numbers, so it is meaningless. It is your visible name and profile picture that reveals and makes your Spotify profile meaningful. So you don’t have to bother with changing your Spotify username. Just choose a cool display name and a profile photo that best reflects you.

How to change profile picture on Spotify?

Method #1: Change Spotify profile picture on mobile app

Method #2: Change Spotify profile picture on desktop app

Method #1: Change Spotify profile picture on mobile app:

Step #1: Open the Spotify mobile app.

Step #2: Open the Home Page.

Step #3: Open the Settings page with the gear button in the upper right corner.

Step #4: Tap View Profile that appears with your name.

Step #5: Tap on Edit Profile.

Step #6: Tap on your profile picture.

Step #7: Choose a new image.

Step #8: Tap Save in the upper right corner.

Step #9: Confirm the action.

Simply follow the steps above to change your Spotify profile picture via the Spotify mobile app. Your Spotify profile picture, along with your username, is publicly viewable. For this reason, it is recommended that you choose the image that you think best reflects you.

Method #2: Change Spotify profile picture on desktop app:

Step #1: Open the Spotify desktop app.

Step #2: Click the arrow button next to your name.

Step #3: Click Profile from the drop-down menu.

Step #4: Click on your display name.

Step #5: Click on Choose Photo of your picture on the Profile Information card that opens.

Step #6: Choose a new image.

Step #7: Click the Save button.