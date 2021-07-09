How To Change The Text Format In WhatsApp; Bold, Italic

WhatsApp: With more than 1/4 of the world’s population using it every month -more than 2,000 million active users-, WhatsApp is one of those applications that, when their service goes down, people panic -and they immediately switch to Telegram, Signal or other options out of the heap out there.

And as an app, it hides many tricks, since did you know that you can change the font format while writing a message? And also right after writing it, but always before sending it. If you know, you are a WhatsApp Pro. But if not, we will tell you how to do it:

Change the message format

Changing the format is something that WhatsApp allows you to do in two different ways:

In real time while you are writing your own message

After writing it and just before sending it.

Both ways are just as simple, only one requires you to remember to place two punctuation marks, and the other to press the screen a couple of times.