How to Change The Ping Color in “Warzone 2”

Warzone 2 is finally launched, allowing players to get to a completely new map. It’s not just the location that has changed, as many major systems have been slightly changed. Some of them are big changes that add a layer of depth to the mechanics already installed. Other… other changes have been less successful, such as the Ping system.

The main problem with the Ping system is that it is currently very difficult to see it when the default color is set. It just merges with the environment and can make life difficult for you and your team. You should be able to make clear pings for your squad, allowing you to move quickly and attack tactically.

Here’s how you can change the ping color in Warzone 2 so that you and your team can always be on the same wavelength when fighting in Al-Mazra.

How to change the color of the Ping marker in Warzone 2

To change the ping color in Warzone 2, you need to go to the Settings menu. From there, follow these steps:

Select “Interface”

Now go to “Color Settings”.

Scroll down to “Neutral”

Change this to a bright color, blue/green works well

Make sure you choose a bright color that stands out for you personally. You can play with this in the game if you want, just make sure you change the neutral option every time. Note that this will not change the color of your ping for your squad. We recommend choosing the same color so that the pings can be accurately displayed each time.

