How to change iPhone DNS settings? Configure the DNS servers on your smartphone as you wish in a few steps.

How to change iPhone DNS settings? We cover this in our guide. DNS, which consists of the initials of the word Domain Name System, is simply responsible for converting hostnames to IP addresses. Since these hostnames can have up to 256 characters, they are very difficult and complex to remember.

So why do we need DNS change? Internet service providers (ISPs) often choose to filter their DNS servers when they are going to block a website. In such cases, it is possible to overcome the aforementioned obstacle by changing the DNS on all devices, regardless of Android, iPhone, Windows. Another reason for changing DNS is to enter the target site faster, at least to eliminate the DNS-related slowness in between.

How to change iPhone DNS settings?

There are a few points you should know before proceeding. First of all, the iOS operating system does not allow to change the DNS settings of cellular data. You can choose different servers only when connected to Wi-Fi. In addition, the adjustments you make are applied to the specific network, not the phone. In other words, the DNS change you make on the X network does not apply to other networks.

On the other hand, before you start changing DNS, you should decide which servers you will use. The most popular servers are addresses provided by Google DNS and OpenDNS. While you can access Google’s DNS via 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4, you can access OpenDNS by typing 208.67.222.222 and 208.67.220.220 addresses. Of course, you can use other servers of your choice.

Change iPhone DNS settings:

Open Settings on your phone. Tap on Wi-Fi. Tap the blue “i” icon next to the Wi-Fi network whose DNS servers you want to change. Enter “Set DNS” at the bottom of the page. Remove the existing DNS and press ‘Add server’ and type your own DNS address.

You can write both the primary server and the alternate server on a single line. You just need to separate both with commas. For example, when you want to use Google DNS; You need to write it as 8.8.8.8, 8.8.4.4. Don’t forget to click the Save button after you’re done.

Alternatively, you can use applications that automatically change DNS, such as ‘Cloudflare: 1.1.1.1’. However, we cannot give any guarantee as to their reliability. It is a good idea not to use the DNS that comes before you. Because you may experience the danger of your internet traffic falling into the hands of prying eyes.