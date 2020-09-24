How to change iOS 14 app icons? Here is the way

Apple’s new operating systems iPadOS 14 and iOS 14 offer the opportunity to change application icons. Direct replacement is not offered, but the replacement, which cannot be done without jailbreak under normal conditions, can be applied on iPhone and iPad with the Shortcuts application. How to change iOS 14 app icons without further ado? Let’s move on to the answer to the question.

The Shortcuts app must be installed on your device to take advantage of this feature, which includes the iPadOS 14 operating system, ie iPad models. If you have deleted this application before, you can easily install it from the App Store.

As mentioned above, you cannot directly change the icon of any application. You create a custom shortcut through shortcuts.

iOS 14 app icon replacement

– Open the Shortcuts app and click the + button at the top right.

– In the screen titled ‘New Shortcut‘ that opens, click the ‘Add Action‘ button.

– We write Open Application in the search section at the top of the screen that opens and select this process from the bottom.

– The list of applications on the phone comes before us and we choose the application whose icon we want to change. After selecting the application, we go to the Details screen by clicking the three dots on the upper right.

– We write the name we want to appear on the main screen in the Shortcut Name section and then click the ‘Add to Home Screen‘ button.

– Click on the icon on the left and select the icon or any photo we have downloaded by clicking the Select Photo button.

– Now all you have to do is click Add and Finish. You can view the application on the home screen of your iPhone or iPad with its new name and icon.

This is the end of our iOS 14 app icon replacement guide. By changing all the icons, you can create a very noticeable home screen. Do not forget to share your comments and suggestions with us in the comments section.

How to change iOS 14 app icons?

To briefly summarize all the processes we have explained above;

