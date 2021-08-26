How to change Gmail password?

We need a Google account to be able to use many applications, smartphones, computers and even televisions in our daily life. We save our photos, personal information, passwords and even banking information on these accounts. That’s why everyone wants their account to be safe, but if you are not sure about the security of your account, let’s look at how to change the Gmail password, which is the subject of our news.

Gmail password change – iOS and Android

If you want to perform these operations on your phone or tablet, we recommend that you download the mobile application first. However, if you are going to do this with the help of a browser on your smart devices, you can follow the steps in the Gmail password change – WEB heading, which is in the continuation of our article.

Step 1: Open the Gmail application and click on our profile picture or initials in the top right, then click on Manage your Google account.

Step 2: On the Google account page that opens, we click on the personal information or security tab, then on the password option.

Step 3: To continue the process, it will ask us to verify our identity, then enter our new password and password verification and click change password.

Gmail password change – Web

Gmail password changes can be made over the Web by Windows and Mac systems, as well as by all smart devices with internet access. First of all, open Chrome, Edge, Opera, Safari or another browser you use and log in to myaccount.google.com, then follow the steps below in order.

Step 1: Type your Gmail account and password and log in.

Step 2: Select the Security tab, then Password from the Google sign-in options, or select the Personal information tab, then Password from the Basics section.

Step 3: To verify your identity, type your account password and say next, then type your new password and verification and click the Change password button.

That’s it for Gmail password changes on the web, Android and iOS. However, we would like to remind you that if you want to continue to keep your account safe, you should not share your password with anyone and change it periodically.

How did you find this content? You can share your questions, opinions and suggestions about the subject with us in the comments section.