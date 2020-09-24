How to catch the Midas fish in Fortnite: location and map

We tell you where and how to fish Midas fish or Midas fish in Fortnite Battle Royale. We catch the hardest fish to catch in the whole game.

With the arrival of patch 14.20 to Fortnite, it is possible to fish the Midas fish. This new fish can be caught in Season 4 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass to get a very interesting reward. In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we tell you where and how to get a Midas fish

Fortnite: Midas Fish Location

The first is the first. Before trying to get the Midas fishing, which is what it is called in the game, we will have to have found a professional fishing rod. These upgraded rods are found randomly as ground loot, inside fishing rod barrels, or inside chests throughout the island.

Once we have one, we must go to The Authority, in quadrant E4 and its surroundings. By fishing with the professional fishing rod at the fishing spots – the foam circles in the water where we can see fish – we have a reduced probability of getting a Midas catch:



